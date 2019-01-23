Leeds United ‘spies’ will be welcomed with a cuppa at Rotherham United’s training ground

If any golfer is intending to four-putt on the eighth green at Roundwood Golf Club this week, then they might run into some trouble.

The par-four hole overlooks Rotherham's training ground in Parkgate and offers a great vantage point of the Millers in action.

And with Leeds the visitors on Saturday, the Millers will be keeping an extra eye on any stragglers given Marcelo Bielsa's staggering admission last week.

Leeds’ boss Bielsa has turned his side into promotion favourites in the Championship this season but has partially achieved that by having opposition training sessions observed.

A number of Championship clubs have complained to the Football League, who along with the Football Association, are investigating the matter.

With the Millers sharing their space in Parkgate with the golf club, they are particularly exposed, so it could be difficult to keep anyone out if Bielsa continues his spying missions.

Boss Paul Warne took the situation with good humour.

“I don't know what you can do,” Warne said. “Our pitches are next to a golf club. People can come and play golf and conveniently take ages on green eight while we're doing set-pieces.

“I don't think we'll change anything. I'd be quite flattered if he thinks he needs to watch us.

“What can you do, realistically? If they want to send a drone over, you can't stop anything, can you? Ours is a training ground with pretty open access.”

Warne is hoping to make two or three more signings in the transfer window but he admits he may also have a couple of extra additions to his wage bill.

“I've got two elder gentlemen who came to the training ground every day,” he joked. “I have told them that I will give them weapons and fully Army gear to protect our border.”

“I'll probably just take any spies a cup of tea and ask them if they want us to go through the set-pieces again in case they missed anything!”

Meanwhile defender Clark Robertson has admitted he was surprised the AESSEAL New York Stadium crowd turned on team-mate Zak Vyner in the 4-2 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Vyner received a mixture of boos and ironic cheers when he was substituted in the second half.

The Scot said: “It was a bit surprising. Zak is a great lad and he is improving all the time.

“We have not really spoken about it. When you are playing the game, you do not really notice those things going on.”