Late, killer blow for Millers Rotherham United 1-2 Leeds

A late goal from Mateusz Klich broke Rotherham's heart as Leeds United came away from South Yorkshire with a 2-1 victory they scarcely deserved.

Klich's 85th minute strike turned a game, which Rotherham performed excellently in, around.

​The Millers kept Leeds quiet for the opening 25 minutes and then smashed their way in front thanks to Semi Ajayi on 28 minutes.

​Ajayi, being used in a defensive midifeld role, was allowed to roam forward from distance and following a smart passing move, he blasted an unstoppable strike into the top corner from 25 yards out.

​Rotherham were stung when Leeds levelled against the run of play on 51 minutes with Klich prodding the ball over the line after indecisive defending from the home side.

​There looked to have been a handball from the Polish midfielder before the goal but referee Tim Robinson was happy to award it.

​​Leeds were clearly energised by the goal and began to carve out more opportunities but without really testing Marek Rodak.

​But the loanee goalkeeper was beaten in the 85th minute when Klich was found by Jack Harrison in the box and he squeezed an effort into the bottom corner.

​Rotherham: Rodak, Jones, Raggett, Robertson, Mattock, Ajayi, Vaulks, Taylor (Yates 75), Towell (Crooks 85), Forde, Smith (Vassell 82).

Unused: Price, Vyner, Wood, Palmer.

​Leeds: Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, Phillips, Alioski, Forshaw, Clarke (Roberts half time), Hernandez (Davis 90+5), Klich, Harrison (Shackleton 87), Roofe.

Unused: Peacock-Farrell, Pearce, Stevens, Halme.

​Referee: Tim Robinson.

​

Attendance: 11,259 (2,317 from Leeds).