Joe Mattock saves the day: Rotherham United 1-1 Reading

Joe Mattock's late goal earned Rotherham a crucial point in a 1-1 draw against Reading.

Sam Baldock's early strike had put the visitors in the driving seat for much of the game but the Millers battled until the final minute to pinch yet another draw.

Reading had the first effort on goal but Baldock's header did not trouble Marek Rodak.

Anthony Forde came closer at the other end with his rasping volley bouncing just wide of goal.

Baldock caught Rotherham's defence out for the ninth minute opener.

The striker sneaked in behind the Rotherham rearguard from Josh Sims' pass and tucked his shot past Rodak.

It was almost two but former Millers loanee John Swift skewed an effort wide after dispossessing Richie Towell in midfield.

Towell's shot at the other end was cleared by Andy Yiadom and Will Vaulks twice tried his luck from the edge of the box before the break.

There was a let-off before the half-time whistle with Garath McCleary taking too much time when through on goal. The midfielder eventually fired a shot at Rodak.

Paul Warne made two changes for the second period with Jamie Proctor joining Michael Smith up front in place of Ryan Williams and Richard Wood going off for Clark Robertson.

The Millers piled on the pressure from the restart but failed to carve out a real clear-cut opportunity.

At the other end Yiadom's speculative effort had to be palmed away by Rodak and from the resulting attack Sims's effort from Swift's cross cannoned off the post.

Vaulks was again off target after the ball fell kindly to him from a corner. The midfielder was to come much closer to levelling the scores in the final few minutes but Yiadom cleared his effort off the line.

The pressure finally paid off in the 90th minute when Mattock was in the right place to prod home Joe Newell's corner.

Vaulks could have completed the turnaround in injury time but his volley was dragged just wide.

Rotherham: Rodak, Vyner, Ajayi, Wood (Robertson half time), Mattock, Taylor (Newell 68), Vaulks, Towell, Forde, Williams (Proctor half time), Smith. Unused: Price, Palmer, Manning, Wiles.

Reading: Jaakola, Yiadom, Blackett, McIntyre, Gunter, Swift, Bacuna, Rinomhota, McCleary, Sims (Loader 87), Baldock (Bodvarsson 79). Unused: Mannone, Ohso, Kelly, Edwards, Barrow.

Attendance: 8,775 (433 from Reading)

Referee: Ross Joyce.