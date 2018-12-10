Injury then illness floored Rotherham United’s Clark Robertson 

Rotherham defender Clark Robertson missed the derby showdown at Sheffield Wednesday due to illness.

The Scottish centre-back, who has made a place in Paul Warne's side his own in recent weeks with a string of impressive performances, was originally a doubt for the Hillsborough clash after picking up a niggle at Norwich last week.

However, he won his fitness battle and then succumbed to a bug which had been flying around the Millers’ camp, also laying low Lewis Price and Billy Jones.

On Robertson's absence for the 2-2 draw against the Owls, Warne said: "It wasn't an injury, it was an illness.

"He was fit to play but was ill which was a massive blow for me, he was massively disappointed.

"Pricey went down in pre-match, it wasn't down to the cooking, he was already ill, or at least I hope not as I have eaten the same food.

"Billy Jones was ill on Thursday, he had sickness and diarrhoea, so I was panicking when I turned my phone on. We got over the line with a little bit of illness in the camp, there was some coughing and spluttering but the lads put that to the side, gave it their all and more than deserved their point."

Robertson should have been celebrating a win from his sickbed as the Millers outplayed Wednesday, but were still unable to force a win.

They will never get a better chance to end their away drought as the Owls were bereft of confidence and subject to some hostile treatment from their own fans.

Boss Jos Luhukay was the main target as supporters demanded he be sacked, while the team was booed off.

Warne did not think the atmosphere was too bad, though, and felt the crowd helped their side recover from 2-1 down early in the second half.

“I didn't think the crowd was that bad to be honest, everyone keeps going on about it, where I was stood there was just happy people,” Warne claims.

“I didn't think it was that toxic, I thought they were sticking with the team because they were in the game.

“At 2-1 I thought we needed to ride 10 minutes, but they flipped their midfield and it caused us problems, they were getting it to Joao and down the lines.”