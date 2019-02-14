Has there ever been a more unpopular Rotherham United player than this man?

On a list of least popular Rotherham players of all time, there are not many who will be above Dexter Blackstock.

The striker signed as a free agent in 2016 was the poster boy of everything that went wrong with the 2016-17 campaign as the Millers became the worst Championship side in history.

He arrived after the transfer window had shut when the club were on a downward spiral under Alan Stubbs and scored just one goal in 17 games.

There was a visible lack of effort on the pitch and he butted heads with Paul Warne and arguably it is Blackstock's attitude that formed Warne's obsession with “good human beings.”

After the Millers went down into League One in 2017, the two parties went their separate ways at a significant cost to the club.

Blackstock soon decided to retire and it is no surprise that he went into business after his playing days were done.

Rotherham's Dexter Blackstock battles with Reading's Joey Van De Berg

He has negotiated a three-year contract being paid £10,000 – a deal that dwarfed every other player in the club's history and is using that nous to forge a career in the pharmaceutical industry.

Blackstock has now opened up about the final season of a 14-year playing career and his perception of it might move him further up that list in the eyes of Rotherham fans.

Talking about his decision, he told TalkSPORT: “I'd just had enough. It was just everything about that season, I wasn't playing many games and I felt like I didn't want to play anymore.

“I didn't go down into League One, I'd played Championship and Premier League my whole career, I just didn't want to do it.

“I didn't want to stay in the game just for the money as it were and float out for the rest of my career.

“If I was going to stay I really wanted to put everything into it and I couldn't guarantee I was going to do that so I just came out at the age of 31.

“A lot of people said I was crazy, but that's how I felt.”

Blackstock, who has also been involved in property development, admits he does not miss the day-to-day life of being a footballer, but does long for Saturday afternoons.

“I am really in touch with the game, a lot of my peers are still playing,” he added.

“A lot of people ask me if I miss it. I tell you what I do miss, I miss Saturday afternoon matchday.

“If you could just pick me up and put me in the tunnel and then take me away that'd be great.

“In terms of everything else and the training and stuff it got to the point where it was getting to me.”