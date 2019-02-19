Rotherham manager Paul Warne thinks pride will take over as the lasting emotion of his side's draw with Sheffield Wednesday, once the disappointment subsides.

The Millers' 2-2 draw against the Owls felt like a defeat after Dominic Iorfa scored an equaliser in the 10th minute of eight added on by referee Darren England. Warne's side put on an impressive performance in a blood-and-thunder derby.

“The players took virtually everything we told them to the letter, they are coached really well, motivated and really committed,” the boss said. “I have got no criticism of them, I told them that they were brilliant.

“Everyone will be proud to be a Miller who came, our team was outstanding, there are always faults, but even the best teams in the world have faults.

“That point could still be a big deal at the end of the season.”

Richie Towell was almost the Millers' hero as he put them 2-1 up, though, along with Michael Smith was guilty of missing key chances to make the game safe long before Iorfa got involved at the other end.

The Irishman, who is on a season-long loan from Brighton, is confident the Millers will avoid Championship relegation if they can replicate the level of performance.

“If we play like that, there's no doubt in my mind that we'll stay in the Championship,” the midfielder said.

“The gaffer always tries to look on the bright side. We were all devastated after the game but the gaffer came in and told us to be proud of ourselves. He said if we play like that every week and create that many chances then we'll be fine.”

The Millers go into a vital game against Reading on Saturday, knowing they realistically have to win to boost their survival chances.

“We're in a place now where it's not about playing well, it's about results,” Towell added.

“I'd have happily taken us playing badly today and taking three points.

“But you do need to take some positives when you play so well and create so many chances.”