Epic tie for Millers: Stoke City 2-2 Rotherham United

Rotherham's gave themselves a Championship survival lifeline as they came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Stoke.

The Millers looked dead and buried at the Bet365 Stadium as they trailed to quickfire goals from Sam Vokes and Sam Clucas.

But a brilliant response after the break saw them take a point thanks to Michael Smith and Matt Crooks goals.

They remain in the bottom three but are just a point from safety as their fate looks like going down to the wire.

This has to be considered a point gained, having conceded two goals in three first-half minutes.

A bright start was cancelled out by Vokes' 27th-minute opener, with the Wales international heading in Ashley Williams' cross.

It was two just minutes later as Clucas rammed home James McClean's deflected cross and it would have been game over before half-time had Marek Rodak not done well to keep out McClean's effort.

Rotherham needed a monumental 45 minutes after the break and they made a good start as Clark Robertson was denied by a brilliant save from Jack Butland.

But they got back in it in the 56th minute when Smith rose to head home a corner.

Substitute Crooks made it all square 16 minutes later as he had a simple tap in when a long thrown was nodded down by Semi Ajayi.

The Millers could have won it as Crooks had an effort cleared off the line by Ryan Shawcross and then brought another brilliant save out of Butland.

Stoke: Butland; Williams, Shawcross, Batth, Indi (Verlinden 87), McClean, Allen, Etebo, Clucas, Krkic (Afobe 62), Vokes (Adam 87)

Unused subs: Federici, Bauer, Diouf, Woods

Rotherham: Rodak, Vyner, Ihiekwe, Robertson, Mattock, Ajayi, Forde (69), Vaulks, Towell (Crooks 58), Taylor (Williams 68), Smith

Unused subs: Price, Wood, Crooks, Vassell, Newell, Williams, Wiles

Attendance: 24,250

Referee: Andy Woolmer