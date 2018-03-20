England starlets to showcase their talents at Chesterfield and Rotherham United

England international Jack Butland has called on local supporters to come out in force in May to watch the next generation of Three Lions superstars on show at the UEFA European U17 Championships.

Chesterfield (4th) and Rotherham (10th) have been selected amongst venues for the annual tournament (4-20 May.)

Wayne Rooney, Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba and Mario Götze are just some of the famous names to have appeared in the competition previously, with the tournament acting as a platform for players to showcase their talents.

England, who won the European U17 title in 2010 and 2014 and were runners- up to Spain in 2017, before beating the same opposition in the U17 World Cup Final in India this month, are hoping to triumph on home soil. And Butland insists the chance to watch a major tournament on home soil is a once is a great opportunity. To play in a major tournament, no matter what age, means it is a chance to show yourself. Lots of players from the winning side I was part of have gone and been successful” said Butland.

“Tickets are just £2 for kids and £4 for adults, so I want everyone in the area to come on down and cheer on the young players. We have a bright future in this country and these players are at the heart of that. It is a great chance to come and see the stars of tomorrow.”

*See the stars of tomorrow in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship, 4-20 May 2018. Visit www.TheFA.com/U17Euro for tickets and further information.