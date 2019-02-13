Paul Warne believes the point Rotherham gained with their fightback at Hull could prove crucial come the end of the season.

The Millers produced a fine second-half performance at the KCOM Stadium to salvage a 2-2 draw following a dismal first 45 minutes.

Rotherham were second best from the off and appeared to be heading for a heavy defeat when goals from Jarrod Bowen and Fraizer Campbell put Hull 2-0 up after just 23 minutes.

But Warne's side showed the kind of character required to survive in the Championship after the interval, scoring twice in the first 10 minutes.

Anthony Forde and Jon Taylor were introduced early on, in the 38th and 46th minutes respectively, and they had an instant impact.

Forde tapped in the first following a mistake from Hull goalkeeper David Marshall before Taylor's shot was deflected past the hapless Scot.

The result took Rotherham two points above the relegation zone, leaving Warne to talk up his side's character.

“I thought we were a lot better second half. On another day, if it was Roy of the Rovers stuff, we might have nicked it,” Warne said.

“I did question the lads’ character a little bit at half-time, asking them to put on a performance to be proud of. We were nowhere near them first half.

“We got a couple of lucky goals, but I don’t care as we don’t get much luck. I did put it on their toes a little bit at half-time.

“If they had come out and downed tools, I would have had a good look at myself. But they want to win for everyone in the dressing room.

"You can say what you like about my team, but I thought they were pretty colossal second half, the effort they put in, they were absolutely goosed.

“That one point could be a big difference at the end of the season. I am pretty proud of them.”

A rejuvenated Rotherham looked more likely than Hull to go on and win the game in the final 30 minutes.

Marshall was forced to tip headers from Clark Robertson and Michael Ihiekwe over the crossbar, while Will Vaulks fired a shot wide.

Asked of his reaction if his side had claimed an unlikely triumph, Warne quipped: “I would be running home, streaking, down the M62. That would be pretty amazing, but it wasn’t to be.

"When it fell to Will on the edge of the box, our fans who kindly stuck with the team, which is pretty unique in football when a team is getting battered like that. I was pleased with them.

"But when it fell to Will, if anyone was going to score... and he has got a rocket on him and he had a good shot in the first half.

"If he had scored at the end where our fans were it would be some night they would have spoken about for some time."