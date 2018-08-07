Don't panic: Rotherham United can bounce back from opening day reverse

Joe Mattock hopes the momentum from last season’s promotion can shine through despite Rotherham’s opening-day drubbing at Brentford.

The Millers suffered their worst curtain-raiser defeat since 1994 as Paul Warne’s men suffered a cruel start to life back in the Championship.

It’s way too early to panic for Millers’ fans despite the 5-1 severity of defeat.

The Championship is a tough league, where the Millers are punching way above their financial might, and their form on the road will surely get better.

In the aftermath Warne said his side were given a “rude awakening” and stated the honeymoon period was over.

However, Mattock feels the players can draw on the confidence gained by last season to get back on track.

And the full-back told The Star: “The players we’ve got are more than capable of producing in this league.

“We want to take that momentum [from Wembley] into this season.

“We definitely want to take what we did last year into this season. Hopefully it can be another successful season for us.

“I know it’s a tough league but we’ve got the players to do well.

“Going up gives you a lot of confidence and hopefully that shows in the way we play.”

Meanwhile, Warne has less than two days to buy players.

The stocks are bare in the Millers’ engine room and the manager has been open about his desire to get at least one in.

If Warne fails to get his targets over the line in time then he will have to delve into the loan market, which shuts at the end of the month.

And Rotherham fans are planning tributes for life-long fan Barry ‘Chuckle’ Elliott, who sadly passed away earlier this week.

The children’s entertainer, who was also a life president at the club, lost his battle to bone cancer at the age of 73.

A group of supporters are trying to arrange a ‘To Me, To You’ chant with the travelling Ipswich Town fans during Saturday’s game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.