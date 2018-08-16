Carabao Cup Draw: Rotherham United earn trip to Premier League giants

Rotherham United's reward for their first round Carabao Cup success against Wigan is a trip to Merseyside.

The Millers have been drawn against Everton in the second round, with the Premier League side coming into the compeition at this stage.

The ties take place on the week commencing August 27.

Rotherham haven't played Everton since 1992, also in the League Cup, when they went down 3-0 after goals by Paul Rideout (2) and Tony Cottee. In that two-legged encounter, the Millers had come out 1-0 winners at Millmoor.

Carabao Cup second-round draw

Southern Section: Brighton v Southampton, QPR v Bristol Rovers, AFC Wimbledon v West Ham, Fulham v Exeter, Wycombe v Forest Green, Cardiff v Norwich, Millwall v Plymouth, Brentford v Cheltenham, Swansea v Crystal Palace, Newport v Oxford, Bournemouth v MK Dons, Reading v Watford

Northern section: Leicester v Fleetwood, Leeds v Preston, Sunderland/Sheffield Wednesday v Wolves, Nottingham Forest v Newcastle, Doncaster v Blackpool, Burton v Aston Villa, Hull v Derby, Middlesbrough v Rochdale, Everton v Rotherham, Blackburn v Lincoln, West Brom v Mansfield, Walsall v Macclesfield, Stoke v Huddersfield