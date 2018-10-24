Boss’ 100 comes in style for Millers

Rotherham boss Paul Warne was pleased to bring up his century of games in charge in style as his side finally ended their away misery.

The Millers had been pointless from their opening six league games on the road this season, but broke their duck with a fine performance to hold top-of-the-table Middlesbrough to a 0-0 draw at the Riverside.

It was a result that few people would have expected, but could have been even better had Boro goalkeeper Darren Randolph not made two superb saves.

The game saw Warne become the 15th manager in the club's history to reach 100 games in charge and just the fifth to do it having also played 100 times for the club.

It has been an eventful time at the helm so far, with a relegation and a promotion, and he ranks his side's performance as one of the best.

“It's been an eventful 100 games, but it is a nice way to bring up my century,” the manager said.

“It is up there for an away performance, I think my favourite away performance was Portsmouth away, but it was a good away performance.

“We limited them to very few chances, they were putting eight-foot Gestede on and people like that and I was thinking, 'Oh my god'. It's definitely in my top 100!”

The trip up the A1 was the first of two away games, with the Millers also travelling to Preston on Saturday.

Given the respective positions of the two sides in the table, the Deepdale encounter, on paper at least, appeared the most likeliest place to register some points and Warne conceded he considered saving some of his big guns for that match.

“I did actually contemplate that, making a few more changes, thinking I could keep my bigger players fresher for Saturday,” he admitted.

“But you don't know what opportunity is going to come in the game, so I thought I would start as strong as I can and if I need to make changes after an hour, if the game was there to be won or the game was gone, then I could keep players fresh.

“I did consider that, but we are trying to play every game like a cup final and if I am going to ask the lads to play like that then if they do well they should stay in the team.”