Paul Warne has won promotions with Rotherham as a manager and a player, but he puts the emotion of a 2-1 win at QPR up there with his best moments at the club.

The Millers secured a last-gasp victory at Loftus Road to post a vital three points in the race for Championship survival.

Much more importantly, it finally ended a wait for a second-tier away win that started before Brexit was even a word way back in 2016.

It was 1,068 days ago when the Millers last won a Championship game on the road, but they managed it again at the 44th attempt in London on Wednesday.

Semi Ajayi, Rotherham's new-found prolific goalscorer, was the hero with two goals, the winner coming deep into injury time.

The last-gasp manner of the win, the importance of it in the landscape of the relegation fight and finally getting the away-day monkey off the back all combined to make it extra special for Warne.

“It feels pretty amazing,” the Millers boss purred. “I won’t underestimate how much it means to me and the dressing room and the travelling fans who made a big effort to come here.

“It was a big game for us, we knew we had to come away with something.

“It means a lot to us,it was a really special moment for us. It's been a really good day.

“It is definitely up there. To get that late goal and celebrating with all of the staff, you could see how close we are.

“It did feel amazing to be honest, Polly (Mike Pollitt, goalkeeping coach) called it a Disney moment.

"This season we have justified a little bit of Lady Luck at the end and haven't had it so to score so close to the end, it feels like it has washed away a bit of pain.”

It looked like being another evening of throwing points away in the final 10 minutes as after Ajayi opened the scoring with a 22-yard rocket, Bright Samuel levelled for a woefully poor QPR side with five minutes of normal time remaining.

The Millers have had plenty of late heartache this season, but finally enjoyed some ecstasy as Ajayi headed home the winner in the fifth minute of three added on.

“To take the lead and give it away, I was fearing the worst and thinking, ‘If we lost this game now it’d be horrendous’,” Warne added.

“So for us to come here and nick a goal so late means a lot. It is important to pick up points, especially away from home, we haven't won for a while.”