Ajayi goal brings Millers point: Reading 1-1 Rotherham

Semi Ajayi's equaliser earned Rotherham a vital point in a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Reading.

A potentially terminal defeat looked on the cards at the Madejski Stadium when Ovie Ejaria put the Royals ahead in the first half.

But Ajayi's 79th-minute leveller earned the Millers a fifth successive Championship draw and keeps them level on points with Reading, who are in 21st position.

The Millers made the brighter opening, with Jon Taylor having a well-struck 20-yard shot deflected over the home crossbar.

Anthony Forde should have done better when presented with a good chance in the home area, but he missed the ball completely when in a fine position.

It was the hosts who took the lead just after the half-hour when Ejaria, on loan from Liverpool, arrived at the perfect moment and guided Garath McCleary's cross past Rotherham goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

Reading had further chances to increase their lead before the break but Ejaria, Nelson Oliveira and John Swift were all off target.

Both sides had chances after the break but it was Rotherham who grabbed a 79th-minute leveller. Ajayi latched on to Clark Robertson’s nod-down from a Will Vaulks cross to convert from close range.

Reading: Martinez, Yiadom, Miazga, Moore, Blackett, Baker, Ejaria (Harriott 86), McCleary (Barrow 86), Swift, Meite (O'Shea 72), Oliveira.

Subs: Walker, Gunter, McShane, Loader.

Rotherham: Rodak, Mattock, Vaulks, Ajayi, Forde, Taylor (Williams 58), Towell (Crooks 89), Robertson, Ihiekwe (Newell 70), Smith, Jones.

Subs: Price, Vyner, Wood, Yates.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson

Attendance: 15,958