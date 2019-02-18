After drawing with Sheffield Wednesday the question is: Who did Rotherham United boss upset in a past life?

Rotherham manager Paul Warne was left wondering who he had wronged in a former life after Saturday's derby disappointment against Sheffield Wednesday.

Warne's side were seconds away from registering a first home league win over the Owls since 1976 until Dominic Iorfa scored an equaliser in the 10th minute of eight added on by referee Darren England.

It denied them of a deserved three points, which would have moved them out of the relegation zone ahead of Reading, who the Millers visit on Saturday.

Warne was left ruing his luck, but looked on the bright side.

“I loved it, I know that sounds weird,” the boss said. “I don't know what I have done in an earlier life to deserve such bad luck.

“At 1-0 I'd have took a 2-2. If you'd have asked me if I'd have taken a 2-2 in the 99th minute I'd have said no chance.

“A point is better than nothing.”

The game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, which was full of blood and thunder and a memorable derby, is the second time this season the Millers have outplayed their local rivals following another 2-2 draw at Hillsborough in December.

Warne's side have rarely been outplayed this season, even though they languish at the bottom of the table.

Warne added: “It's disappointing, but what we can take from this is that we have gone toe-to-toe with virtually everyone this year, everyone else has got something we haven't got but the lads should be proud of what we have achieved.

“I am not saying we played Real Madrid, but in a big Yorkshire derby there were some really good performances and a point is better than nothing.

“That is two 2-2 draws we have had with Sheffield Wednesday and the lads can take a lot of credit, we have been the better team in both games.”

Richie Towell was moments away from etching his name in the club's history books alongside Alan Kirkman and Dick Habbin as the only post-war players to score a Millers winning goal in a home league game against the Owls.

The game should have been over long before the late drama as the Millers squandered numerous chances to kill the game off.

Towell said: “It's about taking your chances. That's why strikers and attacking midfielders are worth so much money.

“We definitely deserved three points. We were the better side. We created a lot of chances and should have been more clinical.”