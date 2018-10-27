700 Millers fans see their side seize Roses away point: Preston North End 1-1 Rotherham United

Michael Smith's first goal in 13 games earned Rotherham a second away point of the week with a 1-1 draw at Preston.

Smith fired in superbly 10 minutes after the break to cancel out Tom Barkhuizen's first-half header and double the Millers' away tally following Tuesday's impressive draw at Middlesbrough.

It was a fitting reward for Smith, whose performances have deserved more over the last few weeks, and he earlier hit the post as Paul Warne's men made it three draws in a row and five from the last six games.

Preston made a bright start and Barkhuizen raced on to Callum Robinson’s well-weighted through ball on three minutes, but he shot early and straight at Marek Rodak.

Smith, who was denied by the woodwork against Bolton last week, again struck the frame of the goal, this time seeing his low effort from 25 yards hitting the post.

Preston were the better team in the opening half, though, and went in front shortly before half-time.

Callum Robinson sent in a corner and Barkhuizen flicked home.

A change in formation at the interval changed the Millers' fortunes and, after Vassell saw an effort saved by Chris Maxwell, Smith's drought finally ended.

The striker controlled Ryan Williams’ right-wing cross at the near post before firing high into the net.

Marek Rodak, so influential in Tuesday's draw at the Riverside, again saved his side as he denied Robinson when he seemed certain to score.

The Millers were able to see out the remainder of the match trouble free to keep their points tally ticking over.

Preston: Maxwell, Clarke, Huntington, Davie, Hughes, Pearson, Johnson (Gallagher 72) Barkhuizen (Moult 75), Browne, Robinson, Nmecha (Maguire 64)

Unused subs: Rudd, Fisher, Earl, Storey

Rotherham: Rodak, Vyner, Ajayi, Robertson, Mattock, Taylor (Newell 68), Vaulks, Towell, Vassell (Proctor 75), Williams (Manning 85), Smith

Unused subs: Price, Wood, Palmer, Manning, Wiles

Referee: Jeremy Simpson

Attendance: 11,780 (700 Rotherham fans)