Rotherham United: Work begins on further improvements to training ground

Rotherham United's training complex at Roundwood

The Millers significantly upgraded their rented facilities in 2017, building an expanse exclusively for the club's use, which included a gym, new dressing rooms, a manager's office and a communal area.

Improvements are now being made to the training pitches, with enhanced drainage systems being installed as the club continue upgrade their infrastructure.

“We have made further investment into the training ground at Roundwood,” chairman Tony Stewart said.

“The pitch at AESSEAL New York Stadium has always been excellent, and whilst the training ground has also been noted for the standards of surface, we have made moves to install some new drainage systems which will vastly improve what was already an impressive area.

“We made significant investment in facilities back in 2017, and this is the next stage in the development.

“We are striving for the best, and the latest investment at Roundwood will take it onto the next level.

“Work is already under way, and when completed we'll have some of the best training pitches, not just in League One, but in The Championship.”

Meanwhile, boss Paul Warne has described the signing of Carlton Morris as “win-win”.

The striker joined on a season-long loan from Norwich last week and he will embark on a second spell at the club.

“It's a win-win for me,” Warne said. “I really like him as a kid, he's got the perfect character for us and he's worked for us before.

“He knows the club and I've been in contact with him ever since that first loan spell finished.

“He plays off-the-shoulder, he's nice and quick but big and strong. He has a great work ethic and he is exactly the sort of striker that thrives at this club so he'll join a pretty impressive front line and we'll be looking to add another one there as well.

“He definitely knows what it means to look after himself. He's a really unselfish player, not dissimilar to Smudge in that respect but he can play up front on his own, or up there in a two or three.