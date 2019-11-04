Rotherham United: Win dedicated to 'true Miller' Steve

Steve McVann

The Millers answered boss Paul Warne's pre-match call to win for McVann in his final game with the club.

McVann is a Rotherham boy who has been around the club for over 20 years across a number of spells and Warne wanted him to go out with a bang.

He was not disappointed as Matt Crooks' double and Michael Smith's goal made it a fond farewell down in Kent.

“Steve is a top bloke and he is retiring," Warne said. "I asked the lads to play for him and give him a performance that would make him proud.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think the lads did that. Steve is a true Miller. It's sad to see him go but at least he's gone out on a win.

"The lads all had to shake Steve's hand before they left the dressing room to go out and play. I told them to remember he's the kind of person they play for."

McVann, who was working for the club when Warne was a player under Ronnie Moore in the early 2000s, was afforded the chance to address the group at the end of the match.

"When I'd done the talk after the game to the lads, I let Steve speak last. It was quite emotional, to be honest," Warne added

"Steve is quiet, nice guy. He's a Rotherham fan. He's a really popular guy because he works selflessly for the lads.

"I said to them at half-time,'Look, you've done half the job for Steve. All you've got to do now is keep him a clean sheet and he'll go home happy'."

McVann tweeted: “To all the players and staff @OfficialRUFC THANKS for the memories and THANKS for a brilliant result at Gillingham to finish it off .

“Special THANKS to the Gaffer Warney for the chance to come back and work for him . UTM .”

It was impossible for him not to be happy as the Millers boarded the team coach for the fifth time this season with the three points.

Warne now knows they have to follow it up when they head back to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.