Rotherham United will leave it late to make call on two key men for Wycombe Wanderers clash

Johansson suffered a back spasm during Saturday's 4-1 win over Portsmouth where Ihiekwe limped off with a groin problem.

Both men are doubts ahead of the Chairboys' visit to AESSEAL New York Stadium and were due to be assessed after Monday's training session.

"My common sense tells me Icky won't be available but you never know," said boss Paul Warne.

"Viktor's problem was like a back spasm. You could see when he was kicking the ball that he was in a bit of pain.

“I think he has a chance, if he isn't right then I have absolutely no problems sticking Josh Vickers in, he's outstanding.”

Wycombe travel to South Yorkshire in second place, three points above the Millers and it promises to be an enthralling clash.

Gareth Ainsworth's side have had the measure of the Millers in recent times and Warne is expecting to face the toughest team in the division.

But his side are looking good themselves, winning four of their last six games and drawing the other two.

Warne said: “We are doing alright and in fairness the games we didn't win we should have won, but every manager will say that.

“The lads' performances have been frightening, they are an absolute joy to train, the level in the training was the best I have ever seen it and I told them before the game on Saturday that in five years in football management that is the best week of training I have seen, they welcomed the international lads back and it just felt like all your family is back.

“They are all fit and raring to go, Jamie Lindsay is a bit grumpy but they are in a good place.