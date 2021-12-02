The on-loan Sunderland striker suffered a kick to the buttock during Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Port Vale, which the Millers won on penalties.

Warne said that Grigg looks “a bit like Kim Kardashian” as he recovers from the injury and will be assessed before Friday night’s tie.

“There’s a massive swelling on his lower back and he looks a bit like Kim Kardashian,” the Millers boss said.

Rotherham United striker Will Grigg suffered a kick to the buttock in the Millers' win ove Port Vale. Picture Tony Johnson

“The lads have all stopped to have a look at him with his ‘keks’ round his ankles and have been laughing at him.

“I was saying after 20 minutes on Tuesday, ‘Is that how Griggy normally runs?’ He was running like a mermaid.

“I don’t know about Friday. He’s not as sore as we thought he would be. It’s like a dead leg. Whether he will be able to move enough to be involved on Friday I honestly don’t know.

“On Tuesday night I was sure he’d be out but now there’s a bit of hope.

“He is moving a bit better than he was. It might be too soon. I am hopeful he will be available. There is a chance.”

Grigg will be disappointed to have picked up the injury as he tries to win back his place in Warne’s strongest team.

The former Northern Ireland international has been unable to win his place back after being ineligible to face his parent club Sunderland in October as Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo have forged a strong partnership.

Boss Warne reckons Grigg is keen to stay in South Yorkshire beyond the transfer wndow which opens again at the end of this month.

“I’m not aware of any inclination from Sunderland to take him back,” he said.

“However, I’m always aware of the fact that it might happen, so we have to have other things lined up.