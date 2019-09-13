Rotherham United: Why Paul Warne is annoyed with Bolton Wanderers

Christian Doidge

The Trotters head to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday for the first game since they were taken over, allowing them to play a side full of senior players for the first time this season.

In the opening five games of the campaign, amidst an ongoing crisis, the Lancashire club fielded a youth side and were beaten 5-0 on three occasions.

Once their takeover was complete, under new boss Keith Hill they signed nine players on transfer deadline day, raising serious questions over the integrity of League One.

The five sides who played a team full of Under-21s will have a significant advantage over those who now face seasoned pros, having strolled to easy wins and racked up a sizeable goal difference.

But Warne is still bitter about the situation that occurred last season when Bolton beat the Millers to the signature of striker Christian Doidge, despite not paying any of his wages.

Doidge scored a late goal for Bolton at Rotherham last term to deny the home side a vital win.

“That was pretty disgusting because that was Christian Doidge who I tried to sign and I got outbid by Bolton,” Warne said.

“They never paid any of it and they never paid his wages and he scored a goal against us, which stopped us getting three points in a game.

“I know that is not a lot and I am sounding a bit boo-hooey but at the time those two points would have been crucial for us. I was bitter and twisted about that.”

On Bolton being allowed to start the season despite their financial disarray, Warne added: “The fact they have tried to keep their league campaign going by putting a team out, can I disagree with that? Not really.

“The only thing that I can see being a massive problem with the integrity of the league is at the end of the season where if a team stays up and they were one of them that beat Bolton 5-0 or if a team gets in the last play-off spot because they won.

“That's no disrespect to the Bolton team, they tried as hard as they could but they were taking some right drillings.