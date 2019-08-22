Rotherham United: Why Jamie Proctor was almost heading out of the door at the New York

Jamie Proctor.

Proctor is coming back from almost two years of injury hell, where he suffered serious ligament damage that kept him out for most of the 2017/18 season and then had a hip injury that ruined the second half of last season.

He was starting from scratch this summer, but has found himself behind Freddie Ladapo, Kyle Vassell, Michael Smith and Carlton Morris in the pecking order, though he has come on as a substitute in three league games.

And the former Bolton man, who was understood to be disappointed not to feature at all in the Carabao Cup game at Shrewsbury, has been challenged by Warne to try and get into his side.

“We discussed a loan about three weeks ago," he said. "It's not something I want him to do because I think he has got a part to play here.

“If it's something he really wants to do, we'll have to have another conversation.

"Proc going out on loan isn't something I want to happen. But if he doesn't get enough game-time I can understand his frustration.

“Proc needs to play. But, as things are at the moment, the other strikers are just in front of him.

"I said to all the strikers at the start of the season that if we start with three the other two are virtually nailed on to come on in every game.

“It's just about him proving, when he does come on, that he's better than those starting.”

“Come 3pm on a Saturday, there are always going to be questions asked about those players not in the team. They just have to get in it. It's their job to get in it. It's not my job to get them in it.”

With less than a fortnight of the summer transfer window, Warne does not want any more departures, but will not stand in people's way.

"I didn't really want Jerry Yates to leave but he was desperate to go and play games, as was Matty Palmer," he added.