Rotherham United: Who may return for Millers in Nottingham Forest clash

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is looking forward to getting some of his big guns back for the vital game with Nottingham Forest.

The Millers were missing Will Vaulks, Michael Smith, Joe Mattock and Clark Robertson at Derby County last week and their absence was felt as they suffered their heaviest league defeat since 2000.

Vaulks, Smith and Robertson look certain to return as Forest visit the AESSEAL New York Stadium, though Mattock, although now free from suspension, has been suffering with illness this week and is a doubt.

The Millers could be further boosted by the possible return of Kyle Vassell following a groin surgery, with Warne admitting he will sleep on the decision to include him in the squad or not.

“Robbo played 60 minutes in the reserves so he is a little bit closer, we have to be cautious with him,” Warne said.

“Smudge is fine, he has trained all week, he can breathe now, he is back and Will Vaulks is back in now.

“Vassell will definitely be in the 20-man squad, he was rusty in the reserves but scored so it is one I will sleep on.

“Joe Mattock didn't train on Thursday or Friday, he's ill so whether we take a risk on him for Saturday I don't know, but at the moment it doesn't look too promising.”

The Millers are entering a crucial run of games in their bid to avoid the drop into League One and, on the back of their hammering against the Rams last week, picking up points will not be easy.

“We need a better performance than last week, that goes without saying, but I don't think it's a massive drama,” Warne said. “If we lost three games on the trot 6-1 then we'd be in deep trouble.

“I have felt like that all season, we have never been eight points clear of the bottom three, the lads have been playing under pressure all season.

“As games go Nottingham Forest at home, Villa at home, Stoke away, Swansea away, you can't ask for any easier fixtures!

“We just have to go into the last seven games the way we have for the rest of the season and if we fall short then it is on me.”