Rotherham United: 'Who makes that decision and feels good about it?' - Paul Warne on denial of goal for Ben Wiles

Wiles was denied a first goal for the Millers, his hometown club, in the 1-0 win over Burton after the official data suppliers awarded it as an own goal.

The midfielder picked up the ball at the far post, cut inside and fired a low shot which hit the post and rebounded off Brewers goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara.

Wiles did all the hard work, but technically it was not his goal.

Thankfully Warne is more humanistic and will still award his youngster a scorer's mug, something he awards every Millers player who finds the back of the net.

"They've given it as a own goal, have they?” an incredulous Warne said. “It's a bit mean, isn't it? “Who makes that decision and feels good about it? It's unbelievable.

"I'll give Wilesy the goal anyway. He'll get a scorer's mug but what I might do is put a picture of the Burton goalie on it instead."

Wiles certainly thought it was his goal as he ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with the fans, one of who got on to the pitch and hugged the Millers man.

It later turned out to be Wiles' best friend, but the fourth official was quick to dampen the mood.

"The fourth official said to me, 'Look, at half-time can you speak to your number 8 and tell him he shouldn't really hug the lad who came on because it's not good'.

"I said, 'Mate, he's just scored a goal and someone has run on and hugged him. It's a Rotherham fan who has had a blood-rush and wants to hug him, not stab him'. I don't know. It's difficult not to enjoy the nice moments in life."

It was difficult for Warne not to enjoy the moments of luck to, particularly in the second half when captain Richard Wood looked to have given a blatant penalty away.

“I honestly didn't see it," said Warne. "I wouldn't sit on the fence. Burton thought Woody wiped their lad out.