Rotherham United: When Millers expect injured trio to return

Kyle Vassell

Vassell and Ogbene have been sidelined with hamstring injuries picked up in the same game against Tranmere last month, while Thompson has a leg injury which has stopped him making his debut following his move from Bury.

Boss Warne has revealed that all three have stepped up their recoveries and has earmarked the Football League Trophy match with Doncaster on October 8 as dates for their possible return.

Warne said: “The competition for places is good and I'm hoping that at some time next week, we should have Kyle Vassell, Chieo Ogbene and Adam Thompson back so we're getting there now.

“When you have a fully fit squad it just gives you more options and it gives the opposition more things to worry about.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Having the ability to change things around is essential in games.

"Thommo can do straight-line running now which is good news, Chieo is picking up a bit and he'll go through a bit more intense stuff next week, and Vass looks like he could be back too as well.

"We're earmarking the Doncaster Rovers game for his return and hopefully he can play some part in that, and we'll try and get the others up to that stage too."

Warne has better news for this weekend's visit to Bristol Rovers as right-back Matt Olosunde should be fit after a hamstring injury.

“Matt Olosunde trained on Thursday so we're hopeful that he should be available for the squad at the weekend should there be no ill-effects from the session.”

The game against Rovers will be a tough test for the Millers as Graham Coughlan's men are unbeaten in six games in all competitions.

Coughlan is a face the Millers know well as not only did he captain them for two years in the mid-2000s, he also spent time at the club last year.

“Our away form has been encouraging, but I expect to come up against a strong Bristol Rovers side. They're currently above us in the league so we can't underestimate them, and we'll respect them like we do with every team we face.

“Richie Barker knows Graham Coughlan even better than me, but I text him now and again. When he left Southend he came in here for a few days to watch what we did and he's a good guy who got an opportunity at Bristol Rovers.