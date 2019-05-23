Rotherham United: ​​​​​​​We’ll get a better Carlton Morris this time around insists Paul Warne

Carlton Morris

The Norwich striker will be back at the AESSEAL New York Stadium for a second spell next season after the Millers agreed a deal on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old originally endured an ill-fated stint with the club back in the 2016-17 season when Warne's side were on a fast-track to Championship relegation.

He signed on deadline day in the January transfer window, but it was not until March that he made it into the side as he battled a troublesome hamstring injury.

The two years since his spell have been mixed for Morris after a promising season on loan at Paul Hurst's Shrewsbury in 2017-18 was followed by a year in the treatment room with a serious knee injury.

Warne accepts he was not at his best in 2017, but has come on a long way since then.

“When he came before I was desperate to sign him then,” the boss said.

“He was never really fully fit, so I don't think the Rotherham fans saw the best of him in his first spell, but he was unbelievable the following season for Shrewsbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He didn't play as much football as he would have liked last year but he played well in a really hard-working Shrews team with Hursty.

“Hursty loves him as well and I spoke to him about Carlton.

“He has improved and he's two years on from when we had him.

“The difference between between being a 28-year-old footballer and one at 30 isn't a great deal, but when you're in your early 20s it makes a massive difference.”

Morris is still highly rated at Norwich, still celebrating their promotion to the Premier League, as they have extended his contract by a further year to run to 2021.

He will join up with the Millers when they begin their pre-season preparations at the back end of June and is expected to play a full part in their friendly schedule.