Rotherham United was the only place for new signing Will Grigg

Will Grigg said Rotherham was the only destination in South Yorkshire for him.

By Jonathan Veal
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 3:55 pm
Sunderland's Will Grigg has made a loan switch to Rotherham United.

The 30-year-old joined the Millers on a season-long loan from Sunderland on transfer deadline day as Paul Warne strengthened his attacking options.

Grigg was a wanted man, with South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster also pursuing him, but the Northern Ireland international only wanted to come to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

"There was a possibility of a move to Doncaster throughout the window," he said. "It was no secret I was going to be leaving Sunderland.

"Lots of teams were interested. Ultimately I made a decision and that was Rotherham. As soon as I found out about the Rotherham interest, it was something I wanted to pursue.

"I spoke to my agent about a few clubs and Rotherham were the one I pushed as much as possible."

Rotherham have had a solid start to League One, but it could have been better had they finished their chances.

The Millers are top of the table for 'XG' – a stat that records the expect goals per game a team should score based on the quality of their chances.

Adding a seasoned goalscorer in the shape of Grigg should be able to help solve that problem.

"I spoke to the manager and he told me about how I could help the team," he added.

"Stats are massive these days. I got sent some information about the high rate of expected goals and the number of crosses the team provide. That was a massive factor.

"I've worked with (assistant manager) Richie Barker before (at MK Dons) and that was a huge plus as well.

"Every time I've played against Rotherham it's been a really tough game. As soon as I got the chance to play for them instead of against them, that was something I wanted to explore."