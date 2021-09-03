Rotherham United was the only place for new signing Will Grigg

Sunderland's Will Grigg has made a loan switch to Rotherham United.

The 30-year-old joined the Millers on a season-long loan from Sunderland on transfer deadline day as Paul Warne strengthened his attacking options.

Grigg was a wanted man, with South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster also pursuing him, but the Northern Ireland international only wanted to come to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

"There was a possibility of a move to Doncaster throughout the window," he said. "It was no secret I was going to be leaving Sunderland.

"Lots of teams were interested. Ultimately I made a decision and that was Rotherham. As soon as I found out about the Rotherham interest, it was something I wanted to pursue.

"I spoke to my agent about a few clubs and Rotherham were the one I pushed as much as possible."

Rotherham have had a solid start to League One, but it could have been better had they finished their chances.

The Millers are top of the table for 'XG' – a stat that records the expect goals per game a team should score based on the quality of their chances.

Adding a seasoned goalscorer in the shape of Grigg should be able to help solve that problem.

"I spoke to the manager and he told me about how I could help the team," he added.

"Stats are massive these days. I got sent some information about the high rate of expected goals and the number of crosses the team provide. That was a massive factor.

"I've worked with (assistant manager) Richie Barker before (at MK Dons) and that was a huge plus as well.