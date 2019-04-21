Rotherham United: Warne refuses to give up on Disney moment but admits Millers need to win last three to survive

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne accepts his side are staring relegation in the face but has not given up hope of producing a ‘Disney’ moment and staying up.

The Millers’ hopes of beating the drop suffered what looks like a defining blow on Good Friday as they lost 4-3 at Swansea and saw Wigan inexplicably win at Leeds with only 10 men.

That leaves them three points behind Millwall, who have a game in hand, and five behind the Latics with three games remaining.

The first of those is against Birmingham on Easter Monday, followed by games against West Brom and Middlesbrough.

The Millers have fought against the odds all season and Warne is still believing in one more impressive achievement.

“I am a very positive guy so I can’t see why we can’t win the next three games,” Warne said.

“But the more the games run out I would be silly not to say it is a difficult ask, but why not?

“Why can’t dreams happen, why can’t it be Disney for us?

“We will have another go on Monday, and if we win then we will go to West Brom and there will be no grey area, we will have to go there and try to win it all guns blazing.

“We definitely have a belief we can do it, we have performed admirably all season.”

For that to happen, though, Warne accepts three wins from three will be the order of the day.

“Realistically we have to win all three,” he said.

“If all the results go our way and we draw then it still goes down to the last two, but I have said that I have ear-marked all the games, but especially the home games, they are essential for us, and if we can win and the other results go our way then we are still only two points behind (Wigan) again.

“It is a big challenge, but everything in life that you work hard for is worth it.

“I will pick them up with a smile on their face.

“Whenever we have had a bad result or beating the lads have always bounced back.

“They are really proud to wear the shirt and they will give it their all until it is impossible.

“You don’t know that we won’t win the next three games and it causes all sorts of problems, it’s a big ask, obviously, but that’s what we will intend to do.”