Rotherham United: Warne not ready to give up on defender pursuit

Curtis Tilt is thought to be a target of the Millers

The Millers agreed a deal with a centre-half from another League One club earlier in the summer, but the goalposts were changed by the selling club.

Warne did not name Tilt, but the 27-year-0ld is known to be on the Millers' wishlist this summer.

Tilt is out of contract next summer and Warne hopes a deal can be resurrected.

He told the Star: “This player is still at his club so I can't say who it is because it's not fair on the player.

“I don't know if it's dead. We did a agree a fee with his club and the club changed their stance and now want to keep their player.

“I hope it's not dead. I'd like to think it isn't. Our offer was more than generous.

“We won't move on that. Whether things change for them and they sign someone and are happy to let him go, we'll have to see.

“Right now, I honestly don't know which way it's going to go.”

Asked whether he liked Tilt, Warne added: “Curtis is a defender I really like. I spoke to Hursty (Paul Hurst) last year when he offered big with Ipswich for him.

“That deal fell through. You have to consider that Semi (Ajayi) might go. I do like centre-halves with pace, How can you not like Curtis?

“He was probably one of the best defenders in League One last season.”

The Millers are hoping to tie two signings up in the early part of the week, but one of them will not be Ross County midfielder Jamie Lindsay.

They bid £150,000 for the former Celtic man, which was rebuffed.

Warne is now considering whether to increase his bid or move on to the next target.

“He is a player I like. There is interest in him,” Warne added.

“It is true that we have had a bid turned down. Quelle surprise, they want more money.

“That's the next step for us, whether we up our offer or take a different option.”

Warne will not be going back in for Southend's Dru Yearwood after a £200,000 bid was rejected.