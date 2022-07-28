Rotherham United waiting on answers as new signing checks in

The 35-year-old, who was a free agent following his exit from Middlesbrough at the end of last season, has signed a one-year deal at the Millers and becomes the seventh signing of the summer.

Warne is keen to make that tally double figures and was waiting on a “yes or no” from a striking target on Thursday while also meeting a midfielder he would like to sign on loan.

The Millers boss is desperately keen to add depth to his striking options with Tom Eaves and Joshua Kayode out injured.

Lee Peltier has joined Rotherham United after his release by Middlesbrough (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Warne told the Star: “I had a FaceTime with a striker I would love to bring to the club on Sunday night.

“The agent said I was the funniest manager in presentation he has ever seen.

“He said he would let us know on Thursday which is today because the player had to speak to other clubs. Every player I have gone for we are not the only club going for.

“It’s a waiting game, I will reach out to the agent today.

“There are lots of ifs, buts and maybes. Maybe we are dreaming too big. I am hopeful of at least a yes or no today and if it's a no then it's fine we'll move on.

“I have moved on quite a bit this summer.”

Warne is tracking two midfield options but is closer to one than the other.

He added: “There are two options and if I can get two I will. One is a free and one is a loan.

“I am meeting the loan one this afternoon. I just think we need to get as much....the midfield is the strongest part of our team but we are only ever one injury away from a disaster.

“The way we play with three high energy midfielders I really think you need to carry six.”

Warne played with new boy Peltier when they were at differing ends of their career at Yeovil.

“I played with Lee at Yeovil when he was a lot younger,” Warne said.

“I thought if I could ever sign him I would. I know exactly what he is like, I have played with him, I know what he is like in the dressing room, I have seen him in the tunnel, I have seen him on the pitch, I have seen him in the worst moments when he is losing and he is a leader, a fighter, a scrapper, a very good footballer.