Rotherham United: Wait for Warne over raft of injuries to Millers

The Millers squad has been hit with knocks and niggles which meant that only 11 players trained earlier in the week.

Warne expected most of them to return to training 48 hours ahead of Saturday's match and is confident he will have a good squad to pick from.

“We have a couple of issues,” he said. “I am hoping that it is straightened out today (Thursday).

“We should have a good group, on Monday we only had 11 fit players which was a problem. “But they are coming back quickly so we should have a decent group for the weekend.

“Freddie Ladapo pulled out of training, Jonesy pulled out of training, Jake Hastie was tight, Matt Olosunde couldn't train.

“We had about 11 or 12 on Monday. Some trained Tuesday and I should have most of them back today.”

Kyle Vassell, Adam Thompson and Chiedozie Ogbene are at differing stages of their rehabilitations, so will not feature.

The visit of the Sky Blues, managed by former Millers player and boss Mark Robins, feels like an acid test after an inconsistent start by Warne's side.

Coventry are fourth and have been one of the best teams in the early part of the season.

“They will come with unbelievable confidence,” Warne said. “If we throw everything at them they can play, they are probably the best footballing side, the way they play is really impressive.

“I watched them play last year at Donny and they have improved since then.

“They play out from the back, they have unbelievable confidence to pay out and even if they lose it they play the same way.

“It is our intention to win the ball back and then we have got to punish them.

“But fundamentally we have to take our chances and try and bring some smiles on to people's faces.