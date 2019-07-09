Rotherham United wait on Grant Ward decision

Grant Ward

The Millers have handed their former loanee, who is a free agent following his release from Ipswich, a possible deal, but he has yet to accept.

He is currently on holiday and boss Paul Warne will chase him up for an answer when he is back in the country.

The 24-year-old is currently returning to fitness after a cruciate ligament injury suffered at Christmas and he would not be fit for the start of the season.

“We offered him a good deal. His agent agreed it was a good deal," Warne said.

"Whether he has other options better than ours, I don't know. I'll speak to him when he gets back from holiday and we'll see where we're at.

"I've gone as far as I can with Grant. If we can do it, great. If not, that's how it is."

Ward, signed by Steve Evans, came on a season-long loan from Tottenham in 2015/16 and played 43 times, making a key contribution to the famous survival under Neil Warnock.

He won both the goal of the season – for his stunning effort against Burnley – and the young player of the season award.

New boss Alan Stubbs tried to pay a club-record to sign him, but Ward, 24, chose Ipswich, where he played 98 times, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in December.

Warne has taken his squad to Germany for a pre-season training camp and he believes Ward's delay over penning the deal may have been to avoid going.

"Grant has just spent the last seven months in a physio room training," the manager added.

"He wanted to go away on a holiday and I think he thought that if he signed for me last week I would probably have taken him to Germany.

"Whether I'm right or wrong for doing it this way, I have soft approach to recruitment in that the players I am trying to sign have to jump through a lot of hoops but I don't have their arm behind their back begging them to come.

"I want only people who are determined to be here."