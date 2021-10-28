The Millers welcome the Black Cats to a sold-out AESSEAL New York Stadium this weekend for a heavyweight clash at the top of League One.

Mickel Miller will be assessed after he complained of a sore foot, having played 90 minutes in the midweek win over Manchester City Under-21s.

The winger has been battling a foot problem for a few weeks, but boss Paul Warne expects him to make it.

Paul Warne has plenty of options to choose from ahead of his side's match against Sunderland.

“Mickel Miller is a little bit sore with an injury he has been carrying for a few weeks in his foot, but he played 90 minutes in midweek so he should be fine for this weekend,” Warne said.

“That is the only real drama, all my old campaigners are good to go.”

Joe Mattock (ankle), Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) and Angus MacDonald (unspecified) are the only confirmed absentees.

That leaves Warne with a strong squad and he is enjoying having options.

“You need loads of options all the time, the lads who are desperate to get into the team, the better they show up the better it is.

“You don't want injuries, sometimes you are forced into some things that you don't want to do.”

Warne will decide whether to pick Richard Wood after he was left on the bench in the impressive win at MK Dons last week.

The veteran centre-half, the club captain, is on select schedule.

“Woody is my captain and my leader and we sit down and pick and choose the games we want Woody to win in,” Warne added.