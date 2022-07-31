Rotherham United v Swansea: Paul Warne's warning to fans after Millers grab a point

After getting an early lead through Chiedozie Ogbene’s header and enjoying a dominant period, they were pegged back in ridiculous fashion just before half-time.

Million-pound defender Harry Darling proved that everyone is a threat at this level as he arrowed a 25-yard shot into the top corner.

It was a goal of the season contender and from a centre-half no less. Welcome back to the second tier.

But after a summer of frustration in the transfer market, where boss Paul Warne continues to be severely hamstrung in who he can afford to bring in, the Millers showed that at the very least they will make a fist of it again this season.

They are embarking on their seemingly bi-annual attempt to avoid relegation from the Championship and as ever Warne has built a team full of fight, energy and heart.

Against a team who popped the ball around for fun, the Millers more than held their own and had legitimate claims on deserving to win.

After weathering an early storm of press-beating, slick football from the visitors they went ahead in the 16th minute as Ogbene nodded home from a long throw.

They remained on top but an elusive second goal did not come and out of nowhere it was level as Darling did something no one was expecting him to do.

The second half was an open affair where both sides will say they did enough to win.

Swansea had the best chance of the match as Michael Obafemi produced a head-scratching miss when somehow fluffing his lines from an open goal, but the hosts made visiting goalkeeper Andy Fisher work, keeping Ogbene, Cohen Bramall and Dan Barlaser at bay.

“I thought the crowd got it,” Warne said. “They know the quality of the opposition, it's not a League One game where you can throw the kitchen sink in the last 20 minutes.

“Overall I was really pleased, we have conceded a 30-yard screamer from a £1.5million centre-half, there is no shame in that.

“We limited them to very few attempts on goal, although in fairness they did miss a gilt-edged chance.

"I was really pleased with the work ethic. It is very hard to get a point in this league.

"They are exhausted. We definitely need to help the lads out but I was really pleased with the performance against a really good team.