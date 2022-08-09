Rotherham United turn down seven-figure sum from Championship club for Dan Barlaser

Rotherham United's Daniel Barlaser has attracted interest from the Championship. (Steven Paston/PA Wire)

The Millers insist the 25-year-old is not for sale unless a ‘ridiculous’ offer comes in.

Boss Paul Warne revealed that this was a third offer from the club that he did not want to name but neither the club nor the player himself wanted the deal to happen.

“I got another bid for Dan Barlaser over £1million which has been rejected,” he said.

“I can’t tell you who it is because it's not fair to that club. They have got a player playing who will think, 'That's great, that's my position'.

“But it is another Championship club but we just said categorically no.

“I have also spoken to Dan, he has no interest in leaving to go there so it is what it is. “Everyday my phone rings and it’s from the chief exec I am thinking 'Here we go'. As it stands if I can get to the window and I can keep my five midfielders I'll be well pleased.”

Barlaser, who attracted interest from Hull earlier in the summer, is in the final year of his contract at the Millers.

Warne says he does not think the club will come back with another attempt.

“The offer from that club has gone up, I think it is their third bid and I presume it is their last,” he said.

“In fairness they could double it and I still wouldn't want to sell him. I have spoken to their manager and it was a respectful conversation.

“I said there was zero point, I really like him, he plays every week. We will try and re-sign him or he might even want to see his contract out.

“It is not something we are looking to do and I don;t think anyone will offer anything that makes it worthwhile.

“They might come back in but the answer would still be no unless it would be ridiculous. “They are not going to go from £1m to £3m overnight. I can't see that happening under any circumstances.”