Rotherham United to welcome back key player after injury

The winger, who has been the Millers' most dangerous player this season, has been out since injuring his hamstring in the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last month.

Ogbene has returned to first-team training this week and would have been fit enough to feature in the Papa John's Trophy rout of Doncaster if boss Paul Warne would have opted to pick him.

Having trained with the squad again on Thursday Ogbene looks set to come into contention for Saturday's visit of Fleetwood.

Warne said: “He will be available, he would have been available at Doncaster but there was just no need really.

“He trained at the training ground, which was good and he is in good fettle.

“He trained with the group on Monday and will train on Thursday and should be available.”

That gives boss Paul Warne a full squad to choose from bar long-term absentee Angus MacDonald.

Tolaji Bola suffered cramp in the 6-0 win over Rovers but has recovered.

"We've got no injury worries at all,” Warne added.

"T [Bola] had a little bit of cramp, but he could have played on, I took him off to eliminate any risk really.

“Apart from that we have no issues at all and they're all fighting fit."

The Millers will also have Wes Harding available.

The right-back has returned from international duty with Jamaica, having played 70 minutes in a World Cup qualifying defeat to Panama on Sunday.