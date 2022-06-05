Rotherham United to push striker for answer amid Sheffield Wednesday interest

The pair, both crucial to last season’s League One promotion, have been offered new deals at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, but are currently mulling over offers from other clubs.

The Millers granted them a few extra days to decide, but know they cannot wait forever.

Smith, who was made a highly lucrative offer by the Millers, has other Championship interest and Sheffield Wednesday are also keeping an eye on the situation, while Ihiekwe is reportedly attracting interest from Derby.

Michael Smith has been offerd a lucrative contract by Rotherham United

Assistant boss Richie Barker said: “Smudge (Smith) was quite candid about having a few other offers in a meeting.

“He can have that kind of chat with Warney, which is a good thing. They’re open with each other.

“We need to know if we’re in with a shout or whether we need to plan without him and sign a replacement. We’re not putting an exact deadline on it but we’re looking for an answer one way or the other soon.”

Barker added of Ihiekwe: “That’s another one where in the next few days we’re going to have to say, ‘Look, mate, if it’s a ‘no’ and you want to explore elsewhere we’re going to have to move on.’

“If we don’t do that we’re going to end up missing out on targets. We are drawing up plans to replace him but would be very pleased if that changed in the next few days.

“He would be a big loss for us if he goes.”

Meanwhile, Chiedozie Ogbene’s star continues to rise after he was named Republic of Ireland’s man of the match in a 1-0 Nations League defeat in Armenia.

Ogbene is expected to attract interest this summer following his high-profile successes.