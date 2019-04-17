Rotherham United: This is how many points Paul Warne says Millers need to survive in the Championship

Rotherham boss Paul Warne thinks is side need to take at least seven points to preserve their Championship status.

The Millers are locked in a dramatic battle to beat the drop, with Wigan, Millwall and Reading also in danger of heading into League One.

Their run-in is as tough as they could get, with games against Swansea, Birmingham, West Brom and Middlesbrough left to decide their fate.

Sitting two points behind Wigan, who drew 1-1 with Norwich at the weekend, Warne says two wins and a draw might be needed to overtake the Latics.

“I think I said last week before the Stoke game seven points, but my guess is as good as yours,” he said.

“I don' really know, I think it is going to take at least two wins, it won't, but it could be that Wigan don't pick up anything and we pick up one win and that is enough.

“I don't think it will be, Wigan are really good at home and I can see them picking up four points at home.

“So we will have to pick up six or seven because of our inferior goal difference.

“I was disappointed with the Norwich game, in the end I felt physically sick watching it.

“It is going to take six or seven, so even if I earmark two unbelievable performances for us to win two home games, which is a massive ask, to get something at Swansea or West Brom is tough.

“But everything in life that is great is tough so, without a bit of hard work anything is possible.”

The Millers kick-off their holiday schedule with the visit to the Liberty Stadium and they are in full health, other than striker Jamie Proctor, who will not rejoin the group until pre-season.

If the Millers do not get anything from their Easter weekend, he knows there is unlikely to be a resurrection for his side.

“If we were lucky enough to get four points, which would be a massive ask, and teams around us didn't really get anything all of a sudden you look at the league table on Monday night and it looks amazing,” he added.

“Similarly if we don't pick anything up and everything else does then our fate is a little bit sealed. We need to pick something up.”