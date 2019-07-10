Rotherham United: 'The way they went about trying to get me was excellent' - Dan Barlaser on being hunted by Millers

New Rotherham United signing Dan Barlaser

Barlaser joined on a season-long loan from Newcastle last week, having spent last year at Accrington.

Warne threw everything in to getting the 22-year-old to South Yorkshire, including a visit to St James' Park to make a presentation on why he should be allowed to come on loan to the Millers.

Unsurprisingly, it made Barlaser feel wanted and he was happy to come for the season, rejecting interest from other clubs, including ones playing in the Championship.

“There was interest from the club, me and my agent came down about three weeks ago,” he said. “We met various clubs but I thought the way they went about trying to get me was excellent.

“The interest itself was massive, everyone was trying to get me here, the facilities when we looked at them and the way the gaffer wants to play really attracted me here.”

Another appealing factor for coming to the Millers was Warne's openness to giving youth a chance.

He sees the move as an opportunity to test himself at a club going for League One promotion.

“I have seen over the last couple of years and even in the Championship he gave youngsters a chance, which is great for me,” he added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am looking to kick on now.

“This team wants to push for promotion this season and having that on my CV will be great for my development.”

This is Barlaser's third loan spell after stints at Crewe and Accrington, where he impressed last term, playing 45 times in all competitions.

“The first time I went on loan I didn't have a great spell at Crewe, but it made me become a man,” he said,

“And then last year at Accrington I learned a lot and I played a lot of games and that was good for me.”

The 22-year-old is currently being put through his paces in Germany on the club's pre-season tour.