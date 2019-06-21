Rotherham United: Swindon Town move has Millers frontman ‘buzzing’

The striker's career in South Yorkshire could now be over as he has moved to the League Two Robins for what will be the final year of his contract at the Millers.

Having played just 51 times since making his debut in 2015, and 30 of those coming from the bench, the 22-year-old knows he needs to get game time.

He spent time on loan at Carlisle last year and did well before being recalled by the Millers in January.

The Cumbrians were one of a number of clubs who wanted to sign Yates this summer, but he chose Swindon.

“I was buzzing when I heard of the interest,” he said. “I was delighted so I came down, met the manager, saw the ground and was straight on the phone to my agent after saying, 'I wanted to go there because it’s going in the right direction'.

“I feel like the manager is the right man to help me progress and hopefully help the club progress so things are looking positive.”

Swindon boss Richie Wellens will have got a ringing endorsement from Paul Warne after the pair were team-mates together at Oldham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warne could bring Yates back to the club in January, but it seems like it would take a striker shortage for him to do that again.

The Millers boss is a big fan of Yates' personality, but has struggled to find a way for him to be in his side.

Wellens appears to rate his new recruit much higher.

He said: “I think Jerry’s got a little bit of everything – he’s got a good trick, he can score goals.

“He’s high energy and he’s infectious in the way that he plays, and I think other people will follow suit, and he’s hard working.

“He had a loan spell at Carlisle which was very good for him last year – he spent the first 10 or 12 games playing wide left which is not his natural position but he showed great character and attitude just to get on with the job.”