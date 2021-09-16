Rotherham United striker WIll Grigg says Sunderland spell had him pining for the good days

Will Grigg. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC.

The Northern Ireland striker joined the Millers on transfer deadline day, signing on a season-long loan from the Black Cats.

The two clubs could be challenging at the top end of League One this season, but Sunderland boss Lee Johnson did not let that affect his decision to allow Grigg to leave.

The 30-year-old was not part of Johnson's plans this season and was happy for him to move to South Yorkshire.

“It wasn’t a subject I wanted to get too involved in, to be honest,” Grigg admitted. “I wanted to bypass it as quickly as possible.

“To be fair, the manager at Sunderland was good. We spoke about where we were at and he said he just wanted me to enjoy my football again. He was very helpful and it wasn’t a stumbling block.

“The main thing my time there has done is make me look back at my successful times, my happy periods. It gives you that extra bit of motivation and drive to get back to that place.

“Everyone sees the glamorous side of football. But at the end of the day players are still humans, we’re still people. We go through ups and downs and emotions, just like everyone in life.

“It hasn’t been easy at all. But I’m not going to sit and moan and make excuses at all. It’s in the past now and I’m looking forward to being with Rotherham.

“It’s an important move, it’s as simple as that. I’ll do everything I can to make it the right one.”

Grigg scored on his debut for the Millers in the 6-0 Papa John's Trophy win over Doncaster, but he is still waiting for his first league start.

The goals will surely come once he gets into Paul Warne's side and it may see the resurrection of a song that went viral five years ago.

After his goalscoring exploits for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016, a remix of Gala's Free From Desire went into the charts.

The song is not high on Grigg's most played songs on Spotify, but he admits he wouldn't mind hearing the Millers players singing it.

“It’s definitely not in any of my playlists, I can tell you,” he added.