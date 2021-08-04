Rotherham United strengthen as Paul Warne signs three new players

Rarmani Edmonds-Green has joined Rotherham United on a season-long loan

Hakeem Odoffin arrived for an undisclosed fee from Scottish side Hamilton, penning a three-year deal, and then the Millers followed that up by bringing Rarmani Edmonds-Green on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

Finally, Oliver Rathbone joined from Rochdale for another undisclosed cash fee after lengthy negotiations with the League Two club.

All three men are understood to be in contention for Saturday's opener at home to Plymouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A third arrival could also be imminent as boss Paul Warne builds his squad after a summer of upheaval.

Odoffin's deal was finally confirmed after a lengthy period of negotiation with Hamilton, with the 23-year-old defensive midfielder passing his medical on Monday.

“I am so happy for everything to get over the line, these things can take time but I am happy now and I can't wait to get started,” he said.

“I have had talks with the gaffer and he showed he wanted me here, they showed intent and that meant a lot.

“I just can't wait to get started, it is going to be a great experience.”

Edmonds-Green arrives from West Yorkshire for the entire 2021/22 campaign, though Huddersfield can recall him in January.

The 22-year-old played 24 times for the Terriers in the Championship last season, including the 0-0 draw with the Millers in April.

He will add depth to the defensive department that has been hit hard with injuries to Michael Ihiekwe, Curtis Tilt and Angus MacDonald.

Rathbone comes to the AESSEAL New York Stadium as one of the highest rated midfielders in the lower leagues.