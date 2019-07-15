Rotherham United still pursuing Blackpool defender

Curtis Tilt

The Millers thought they had got their man earlier in the summer after a fee and personal terms were agreed only for the Seasiders to change their mind on selling him.

Returning Blackpool manager Simon Grayson has since made trying to keep Tilt one of his first jobs and offered him a new contract at Bloomfield Road.

“I would still love to bring Curtis to the club,” said Warne.

“In fairness, I have to respect the fact that he’s Blackpool’s player. If they contact us and say he is available, then great. If he signs a new contract with them and keeps playing his football up there, there’s absolutely nothing I can do about it.

“I do like him. He ticks all the boxes for me as a central defender. If there is an opportunity for us to sign Curtis, for him to come in and improve us, then obviously I’ll take it.

“At this moment, it looks like he will be playing his football at Blackpool next season.”

Tilt played 42 times for the Seasiders last year and is currently in the final year of his existing contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The troubled Fylde Coast club turned down a sizeable fee from Ipswich last season and would be reluctant to lose him on a free if he rejects a new deal.

Grayson told the Blackpool Gazette: ““I think that’s just something that has happened in the last few days, so time will tell. Who knows what is happening,” Grayson said of the recent contract offer.

“Every player has a price, so if we do sell players it will be the right thing for the football club and nobody else.

“We want to keep our best players and that will be the first port of call.”

The Millers are back from Germany following a week-long training camp and they begin their domestic preparations with a trip to Farsley Celtic.

Meanwhile, former captain Ryan Cresswell has joined Bradford Park Avenue.