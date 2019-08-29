Rotherham United sign Brentford winger Chiedozie Ogbene

Chiedozie Ogbene

Boss Paul Warne has been on the look out for a winger for several weeks and has brought the 22-year-old to South Yorkshire for an undisclosed fee.

Ogbene has penned a three-year deal and could be involved against Tranmere on Saturday.

The Nigerian-born winger, who has pace to burn, spent the second half of last season on loan at Exeter, having failed to break into the Brentford said.

He becomes the second signing of the week as the Millers strengthen their squad in hope of a League One promotion challenge, with Adam Thompson arriving from Bury on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Warne has been left wondering how he has sinned in a former life after watching his side suffer more last-gasp hurt against Sheffield Wednesday.

Atdhe Nuhiu struck in the sixth minute of injury time to earn the Owls a 1-0 Carabao Cup win, the third time in five visits that they have scored in time added on to turn a result in their favour.

The last time, in February, was particularly painful as Dominic Iorfa's goal game in the 10th minute of eight added on.

This was not as costly for the Millers, but no less annoying.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don't know what I've done in a previous life, but the footballing gods certainly don't smile on me in the last minute against Wednesday,” Warne said.

“It's tough to take but that's football. We could have easily played a different way but our intention was to win the game. So was theirs.

“Overall we thought two teams went for it. With a bit of luck on our side we could have won but it wasn't to be.

“Neither team were disrespectful to the cup. Both teams went for it. Unfortunately I'm just the manager of the team that lost.

“We limited them to very few chances and I always thought it would be a set-piece that would settle it.

“One slice of fate does not deter that the lads gave me everything.

“If we would have performed poorly and still lost 1-0 then I think we would have bigger issues. We controlled the game pretty well.