Rotherham United sign another Northern Ireland international forward

The 30-year-old will join the Millers on a two-year deal following the expiry of his current contract at Charlton on July 1.

Washington, who has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for next month’s Nations League games, has been capped 26 times for his country and scored five goals.

He was at the AESSEAL New York Stadium recently to discuss terms with boss Paul Warne and put pen to paper on a deal that will run until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Rotherham United have signed Northern Ireland international striker Conor Washington

He has extensive experience of playing in the Championship, having done so for QPR and Sheffield United and will add strike power to a depleted attacking unit.

Washington, who has also played for Newport, Peterborough and Hearts, scored 11 goals in 38 appearances for the Addicks last season, including one against the Millers in November.

He will join up with his new team-mates when they return for pre-season training at the end of June.

Meanwhile, the Millers have revealed their kit for the forthcoming season, a commemorative strip to mark the 10th anniversary of their move to the New York Stadium.