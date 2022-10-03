Rotherham United set to announce new manager

The 40-year-old is expected leave his position at League One Exeter to move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, the Star understands.

He is set to become Paul Warne’s replacement and will be in the dugout for Wednesday’s Championship clash with Millwall.

The Millers made an official approach to the Grecians at the end of last week to speak to Taylor, which was granted.

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor is set to take over at Rotherham United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor made the news public when he spoke after his Exeter’s 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers, where he said it would be a “massive wrench” to leave St James’ Park.

However, the temptation of working in the second tier looks to be too much for Taylor and he is set to switch north after four years with the Grecians.

The Millers have been looking for a new manager since Warne left his position 10 days ago to join League One Derby, taking all of his staff with him.

They have spoken to several candidates over that period of time, including Cambridge’s Mark Bonner, who turned the job down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club captain Richard Wood and senior professional Lee Peltier took training last week and led the Millers into Saturday’s game with Wigan, where they lost 2-0.

The pair are set to take training again on Monday as they wait an official announcement of Taylor’s appointment.

Taylor, who took over from Paul Tisdale at Exeter in 2018 and led them to promotion from League Two last season, said on Saturday: ““I have been approached and that’s all I can say – I have a decision to make.

“You have to move every now and then and you have to keep looking forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t say I have decided either way, but I have to make a decision. It comes down to family, the personnel I speak to every day in the changing room and the staff I speak to every day.