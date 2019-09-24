Rotherham United: Scottish contingent help create home from home for Jamie Lindsay

Jamie Lindsay

The 23-year-old joined the Millers from Ross County, heading south of the border for the first time in his career during the summer.

He took his time to break into Paul Warne's side, but has gone on to become a regular starter in recent weeks and that form can be attributed to a settled life in South Yorkshire.

Clark Robertson and Jake Hastie are also from Scotland and they have made a strong friendship.

Lindsay said: "I'm settling in well and there's a couple of Scottish boys here as well which makes it a little bit easier of course.

“But in fairness to all of the lads, they've been great since I signed and I feel a real part of it.

“Jake has been one I've looked after since he arrived and he's good to have around.

“I played against him last season and he got a brilliant move to Rangers, but you can see his quality.

"He has been really impressive, so hopefully he can keep that up and be a real asset for us moving forward this year."

Lindsay needs to be on top of his game to keep his place in the side as competition for places is strong in midfield.

He is battling with Matt Crooks, Ben Wiles, Dan Barlaser and Shaun MacDonald for a place in the side so knows he has to keep improving.

"There's a really good squad here and there's plenty of competition in the midfield which is great for everyone,” he added.

“So that motivates you to work hard every day in order to keep your place in the team.”

Meanwhile, free agent Zak Dearnley has missed out on the chance of a second trial with the Millers.

The winger, who was on the books of Manchester United, was training with the Millers in August but picked up a thigh injury on the eve of a behind-closed-doors friendly, specifically arranged for boss Warne to see him in action.

The club have since signed Chiedozie Ogbene and Hastie, so will not be pursuing Dearnley.