Rotherham United's Will Vaulks rewarded for volunteering work at 2019 EFL Awards

Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks has been honoured with an award for his volunteering work.

The 25 year-old took the PFA Player in the Community Award at the EFL Awards in London on Sunday night.

For the past two years, Vaulks has been working as a volunteer in his spare time at Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice on the outskirts of Sheffield, spending time with the children as well as helping out behind the scenes, packing envelopes and washing pots.

On receiving the honour, Vaulks said: "It's a nice feeling, and one I wasn't expecting, to be honest. I'm honoured; but it's not about my exposure, it's massive to get this type of community work out there. I don't think you could find any type of work which is more important."

Will Vaulks, Rotherham United player and Bluebell Wood ambassador, with Anna Gott, community fundraiser