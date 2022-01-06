Rotherham United rocked by Freddie Lapado transfer request

The 28-year-old, who is the club’s record signing, asked to leave on Sunday, with the Millers reluctantly accepting less than 24 hours after they had beaten Bolton to move back to the top of League One.

That does not mean Ladapo will leave during the January transfer window as there has so far been no firm interest from other clubs.

The Millers are in a strong position as they have a year’s option on his current deal which expires at the end of the season so they will be able to command a handsome fee for the striker.

Freddie Lapado has handed in a transfer request at Rotherham United

“It is true he has handed in a transfer request,” boss Paul Warne said. “I'm a bit surprised, although nothing really shocks me in football these days.

“It came on Sunday morning after we'd gone back to the top of the league.

“Freddie played and played well. I got a call from his agent on Sunday morning saying was handing in a transfer request.

“There wasn't a fall-out with us after the game or anything dramatic like that.

“He just feels that he wants his career to take a path somewhere else and I have to respect that.

“I can have conversations with him and can try to talk him around but I can't affect his emotions. It's his career. He's entitled to do what he has if that's how he feels.

“The request came in on Sunday. I spoke to the owner and went round to see him on Monday/Tuesday. It's business as normal for me.

“We have accepted the request but I'm not anticipating him leaving. I'm not trying to be funny here, but I've not really heard of a transfer request in the last 20 years.

“I didn't know players still did that. I spoke to his agent.

“There hasn't been an offer. We've never turned down an offer for Freddie in two and a half years.

“I would understand it if we had turned down a few offers and the player felt frustrated that we weren't allowing him to do this or that and that we over-valued him.