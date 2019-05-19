Rotherham United: Richie Barker confident over first Millers signing of summer

Richie Barker

The Millers are planning for life back in League One following their relegation from the Championship and are expecting a fairly busy summer of arrivals.

The first one could come this week after they held positive talks with a possible loan player.

The Millers are keen to get their summer business rolling, but know this time of year it can be slow-going.

Assistant boss Richie Barker said: “I know over the last 48 hours we have had a very constructive conversation with one individual which could see us get a loan signing over the line within the next week.

“That would be quite nice just to get something in early.

“That said, I'm sure it will not have gone unnoticed that no one has really signed anyone yet.

“The play-offs are still ongoing, contracts haven't run out yet so there generally isn't much activity at this stage. If we can get one through the door before the end of the month, then that would be a bonus.”

The Millers have had plenty of sagas in the transfer market in recent years, with summer-long 'will-he-won't-he' speculation.

Barker is confident there will be no such repeats this close season, but knows until a player has signed on the dotted line there can be no guarantees.

“We are pleased with progress made so far, although until deals are actually over the line and the player walks through the door and signs, nothing is guaranteed,” the number two said.

“In terms of the progress we are making, there are quite a few things that are relatively close.

“We are positive from the fact we are having conversations and people want to come here.